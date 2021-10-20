Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 21, 2021

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $109.5, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THO was $109.5, representing a -28.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.20 and a 39.24% increase over the 52 week low of $78.64.

THO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). THO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.84. Zacks Investment Research reports THO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 15.54%, compared to an industry average of 41.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tho Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to THO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THO as a top-10 holding:

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EOPS with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of THO at 7.16%.

