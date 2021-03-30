Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that THO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of THO was $131.7, representing a -13.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.20 and a 271.72% increase over the 52 week low of $35.43.

THO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). THO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7. Zacks Investment Research reports THO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 101.57%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THO Dividend History page.

