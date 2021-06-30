Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that THO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.28, the dividend yield is 1.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THO was $112.28, representing a -26.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.20 and a 42.78% increase over the 52 week low of $78.64.

THO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN.B) and NVR, Inc. (NVR). THO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.86. Zacks Investment Research reports THO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 119.05%, compared to an industry average of 36.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THO Dividend History page.

