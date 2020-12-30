Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased THO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.11, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THO was $96.11, representing a -20.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.33 and a 197.55% increase over the 52 week low of $32.30.

THO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). THO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.14. Zacks Investment Research reports THO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.95%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to THO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THO as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QVAL with an increase of 18.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of THO at 207%.

