Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.43 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased THO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $100.06, the dividend yield is 1.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THO was $100.06, representing a -34.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.20 and a 8.52% increase over the 52 week low of $92.20.

THO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as NVR, Inc. (NVR) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL). THO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $14.13. Zacks Investment Research reports THO's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 29.67%, compared to an industry average of 46.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tho Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to THO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THO as a top-10 holding:

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EOPS with an decrease of -10.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of THO at 6.76%.

