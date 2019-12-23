Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.37, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THO was $74.37, representing a -0.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.03 and a 76.86% increase over the 52 week low of $42.05.

THO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). THO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports THO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 12.26%, compared to an industry average of 23.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to THO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have THO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWMC with an increase of 4.67% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of THO at 0.31%.

