Thor Industries Faces Challenging Q1 with Sales Drop

THOR Industries reported a challenging first quarter for fiscal 2025, with net sales dropping 14.3% compared to the previous year, impacted by a soft retail and wholesale environment. Despite this, the company maintained strong gross margins and focused on strategic long-term investments. While North American Towable RVs saw a slight sales dip, Motorized RV sales fell by 29%. The leadership remains optimistic about future market recovery, with expectations for improved retail activity later in the year.

