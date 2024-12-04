News & Insights

Thor Industries Faces Challenging Q1 with Sales Drop

December 04, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

An update from Thor Industries ( (THO) ) is now available.

THOR Industries reported a challenging first quarter for fiscal 2025, with net sales dropping 14.3% compared to the previous year, impacted by a soft retail and wholesale environment. Despite this, the company maintained strong gross margins and focused on strategic long-term investments. While North American Towable RVs saw a slight sales dip, Motorized RV sales fell by 29%. The leadership remains optimistic about future market recovery, with expectations for improved retail activity later in the year.

See more insights into THO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

