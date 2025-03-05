THOR INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $THO Reports Quarterly Earnings

THOR INDUSTRIES ($THO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,018,110,000, beating estimates of $1,986,840,225 by $31,269,775.

THOR INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

THOR INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $THO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLEEN A ZUHL (SR. VP AND CHIEF FIN. OFFICER) sold 4,354 shares for an estimated $500,710

THOR INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of THOR INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

