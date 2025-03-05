THOR INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $THO Reports Quarterly Earnings

THOR INDUSTRIES ($THO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, missing estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,018,110,000, beating estimates of $1,986,840,225 by $31,269,775.
THOR INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
THOR INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $THO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COLLEEN A ZUHL (SR. VP AND CHIEF FIN. OFFICER) sold 4,354 shares for an estimated $500,710
THOR INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of THOR INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 920,828 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,132,447
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC added 619,318 shares (+40.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,274,925
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 496,314 shares (+112.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,502,212
- MANE GLOBAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 332,355 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,809,697
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 306,971 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,380,194
- TIMUCUAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/FL added 283,744 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,157,138
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 282,062 shares (-42.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,996,154
