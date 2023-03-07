Markets
THO

THOR Industries Declines On Lower Q2 Profit

March 07, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a fall in second-quarter earnings, while net sales were down 58 percent from the prior year.

The quarterly earnings attributed to the company declined to $27.08 million or $0.50 per share from $266.57 million or $4.79 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $2.346 billion from $3.875 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $88.49, down 4.42 percent from the previous close of $92.58 on a volume of 442,896.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.