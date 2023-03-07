THOR Industries Declines On Lower Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) shares are declining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after reporting a fall in second-quarter earnings, while net sales were down 58 percent from the prior year.

The quarterly earnings attributed to the company declined to $27.08 million or $0.50 per share from $266.57 million or $4.79 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $2.346 billion from $3.875 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $88.49, down 4.42 percent from the previous close of $92.58 on a volume of 442,896.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.