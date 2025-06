(RTTNews) - THOR Industries Inc. (THO) announced that its board has retired the company's existing share repurchase authorization which was set to expire on July 31, 2025 and re-authorized the company to repurchase up to $400 million of its Common Stock. The repurchase authorization will expire July 31, 2027.

