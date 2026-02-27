THOR Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

THOR Industries, Inc. THO is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) and revenues is pegged at 3 cents and $1.98 billion, respectively.



For the fiscal second quarter, the consensus estimate for THOR’s earnings has moved down 3 cents in the past 90 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply 400% growth from the year-ago reported numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for THO's quarterly revenues implies a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. The company's earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 128.08%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Highlights of THO’s Fiscal Q1 Results

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, THOR reported earnings of 41 cents per share in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. The company reported earnings of 26 cents per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.



THOR registered revenues of $2.39 billion for the fiscal first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. The top line rose 11.5% year over year.

Things to Note Ahead of THO’s Q2 Release

Strategic acquisitions have fueled THOR’s market position. The acquisitions of EHG and TiffinHomes have brought commercial synergies, making THOR the world's largest RV manufacturer and expanding its product portfolio. The EHG buyout has bolstered its foothold in the European market. The Elkhart buyout has helped THOR secure an unconstrained supply of Elkboard.



The RV maker is expanding its revenue streams beyond its core RV segments through strategic initiatives like RV Partfinder and its North American parts strategy. RV Partfinder improves the customer and dealer experience by reducing repair cycle times and enhancing service efficiency, encouraging loyalty and repeat business.



On the flip side, THOR’s European business continues to face evolving consumer behavior, with demand skewing toward premium and budget brands while mid-market models have softened. As a result, the mix has shifted toward lower-margin units, driven by increased sales of entry-level brands and a surge in special-edition motorcaravans offered at attractive prices ahead of upcoming model updates. Although the refreshed mainstream products have generated strong feedback and solid order intake, certain operations still require restructuring to counter the persistent challenges affecting some of the company’s European brands.



THOR foresees substantial investments in automation and innovation strategies, causing an uptick in SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales, which has been exerting pressure on profit margins.



While strategic acquisition and revenue diversification are likely to have bolstered THOR’s top line, consumer behavior and rising expenses are expected to have pressured its margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



Let’s see what our model estimates say about the expected fiscal second-quarter revenue performance of each segment.



Our estimate for North America Towables revenues is pegged at $719 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. We expect revenues from North American Motorized to be $465.9 million, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 4.4%. Our estimate for European revenues is pegged at $599.3 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.1%.

Earnings Whispers for THO

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for THOR for the quarter to be reported, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: THO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Releases by Other Auto Stocks

Genuine Parts Company GPC reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, 2026. It posted adjusted EPS of $1.55 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. The bottom line fell from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.61 per share.



The company reported net sales of $6.01 billion, which marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.04 billion but grew 4.2 % year over year. The increase was driven by a 1.7% contribution from comparable sales, a 1.5% boost from acquisitions and a 0.9% favorable impact from forex transactions.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026. It posted adjusted EPS of 71 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The bottom line increased from 66 cents in the prior-year quarter.



The automotive parts retailer registered quarterly revenues of $4.41 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.40 billion. The top line also increased 7.8% year over year.

