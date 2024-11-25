Thor Explorations Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Thor Explorations (TSE:THX) has released an update.

Thor Explorations Ltd. has announced the exercise of share options by Director Folorunso Adeoye, resulting in the issuance of 1,000,000 new common shares at 20 Canadian cents each, raising C$200,000. Following this, the company’s total issued share capital will comprise 656,101,952 common shares, with Mr. Adeoye holding 3.4% of the shares. These new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange by November 28, 2024.

