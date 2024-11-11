News & Insights

Thor Explorations Announces Investor Webinar on Q3 Results

November 11, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Thor Explorations (TSE:THX) has released an update.

Thor Explorations Ltd. is hosting a live investor webinar on November 14, 2024, to discuss its Q3 2024 financial and operational results, project updates, and future corporate strategy. This session will be open to both existing and potential investors, offering an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership. Thor Explorations, an active player in West Africa’s gold exploration sector, continues to attract attention with its projects in Nigeria and Senegal.

