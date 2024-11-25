Thor Energy Gains A$408,000 from Initiatives

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.
Thor Energy PLC has received a financial boost from a Research and Development tax incentive and a partial license sale from the Molyhil Joint Venture, totaling up to A$408,000. The cash influx not only enhances the company’s exploration funds but also mitigates shareholder dilution. This development positions Thor for potential future cash-generating activities as it continues its focus on energy metals and clean energy initiatives.
