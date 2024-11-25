Thor Energy Gains A$408,000 from Initiatives

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thor Energy PLC has received a financial boost from a Research and Development tax incentive and a partial license sale from the Molyhil Joint Venture, totaling up to A$408,000. The cash influx not only enhances the company’s exploration funds but also mitigates shareholder dilution. This development positions Thor for potential future cash-generating activities as it continues its focus on energy metals and clean energy initiatives.

For further insights into GB:THR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.