Thor Energy Gains A$408,000 from Initiatives

November 25, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Thor Energy PLC has received a financial boost from a Research and Development tax incentive and a partial license sale from the Molyhil Joint Venture, totaling up to A$408,000. The cash influx not only enhances the company’s exploration funds but also mitigates shareholder dilution. This development positions Thor for potential future cash-generating activities as it continues its focus on energy metals and clean energy initiatives.

