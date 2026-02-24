Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) Price Target Decreased by 22.64% to 135.14

The average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) has been revised to $135.14 / share. This is a decrease of 22.64% from the prior estimate of $174.69 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $220.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.92% from the latest reported closing price of $110.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 13.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.34%, an increase of 28.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 405,037K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodbridge holds 300,694K shares representing 67.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,639K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,785K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,215K shares , representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 90.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,099K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%.

1832 Asset Management holds 5,254K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 65.74%.

Td Asset Management holds 4,664K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 15.11% over the last quarter.

