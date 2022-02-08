Thomson Reuters Trims FY22 Revenue Growth Outlook; Boosts Dividend 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) trimmed its revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022. It also affirmed its revenue growth outlook for fiscal 2023, and provided guidance for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects total revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.0 percent, with "Big 3" total revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected revenue and organic revenue growth of about 5.0 percent, with "Big 3" total revenue growth and organic revenue growth of 6.0 to 6.5 percent.

The company also said it expects its first-quarter 2022 revenue growth rate to be comparable to its full-year 2022 outlook targets.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue growth of 4.7 percent to $6.61 billion for fiscal 2022.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company also reaffirmed its forecast for revenue and organic revenue growth of 5.5 to 6.0 percent for fiscal 2023.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10 percent or $0.16 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.78 per common share. A quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share is payable on March 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of February 24, 2022.

