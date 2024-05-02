Thomson Reuters (TRI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported $1.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. EPS of $1.11 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was +18.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Legal Professionals : $721 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $726.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

: $721 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $726.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%. Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals : $328 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $316.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

: $328 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $316.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%. Revenues- Global Print : $124 million compared to the $127.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year.

: $124 million compared to the $127.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.1% year over year. Revenues- Reuters News : $210 million versus $204.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $210 million versus $204.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Revenues- Corporates : $507 million compared to the $477.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.

: $507 million compared to the $477.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals : $342 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.53 million.

: $342 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.53 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates : $193 million compared to the $168.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $193 million compared to the $168.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs : -$17 million compared to the -$29.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$17 million compared to the -$29.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News : $60 million compared to the $48.36 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $60 million compared to the $48.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print : $47 million compared to the $44.48 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $47 million compared to the $44.48 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $181 million compared to the $164.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

