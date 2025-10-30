Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters (TRI) will report quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.77 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Thomson Reuters metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Legal Professionals' of $726.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals' at $254.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Global Print' will reach $121.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Reuters News' to come in at $204.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Corporates' will reach $468.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals' should come in at $345.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $334.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates' will likely reach $171.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $162.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News' to reach $41.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print' will reach $40.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals' reaching $70.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $59.00 million.

Thomson Reuters shares have witnessed a change of +0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TRI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

