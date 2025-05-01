Thomson Reuters (TRI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Thomson Reuters (TRI) reported $1.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $1.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +5.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thomson Reuters performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Legal Professionals : $693 million compared to the $696.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year.

: $693 million compared to the $696.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.9% year over year. Revenues- Tax & Accounting Professionals : $360 million compared to the $366.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.

: $360 million compared to the $366.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year. Revenues- Global Print : $116 million compared to the $119.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.

: $116 million compared to the $119.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year. Revenues- Corporates : $541 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

: $541 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%. Revenues- Reuters News : $196 million versus $186.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $196 million versus $186.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Revenues- Eliminations : -$6 million versus -$5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: -$6 million versus -$5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Legal Professionals : $336 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.02 million.

: $336 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $327.02 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporates : $213 million compared to the $202.65 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $213 million compared to the $202.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate costs : -$33 million versus -$31.28 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$33 million versus -$31.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Reuters News : $39 million versus $36 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $39 million versus $36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Global Print : $44 million compared to the $44.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $44 million compared to the $44.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Tax & Accounting Professionals: $210 million versus $197.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Thomson Reuters have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

