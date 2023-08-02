Thomson-Reuters (TRI) Price Target Increased by 6.90% to 105.23

The average one-year price target for Thomson-Reuters (NYSE:TRI) has been revised to 105.23 / share. This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 98.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 84.01 to a high of 129.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.19% from the latest reported closing price of 135.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson-Reuters. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.23%, a decrease of 30.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.91% to 90,276K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 14,825K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,218K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 88.07% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,632K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 4,927K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,472K shares, representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 9.61% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 4,243K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,724K shares, representing a decrease of 34.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 78.27% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,053K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 39.61% over the last quarter.

Thomson-Reuters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.