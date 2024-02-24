Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target Increased by 12.46% to 113.79

The average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) has been revised to 113.79 / share. This is an increase of 12.46% from the prior estimate of 101.18 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.53 to a high of 140.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.11% from the latest reported closing price of 158.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.17%, a decrease of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 94,109K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 13,088K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,338K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 88.91% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,508K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,889K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 69.14% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,994K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,549K shares, representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 37.91% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,599K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,241K shares, representing a decrease of 35.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 4,304K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 47.83% over the last quarter.

Thomson-Reuters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Its products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service - Reuters.

