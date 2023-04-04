Thomson Reuters to return $2.2 billion to investors from sale of LSEG shares

Adds details on distribution, background

April 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO said on Tuesday it would return $2.2 billion to shareholders through a cash distribution and a reverse stock split after selling some of its shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, said in February it planned to return $2 billion in capital to shareholders and possibly conduct a share stock split after it completes a $2 billion buyback program in the second quarter.

The distribution consists of $4.67 per common share while the reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding common shares on a basis proportional to the cash distribution, the news and information company said in a statement.

Shareholders will vote on the distribution and reverse stock split at the upcoming annual meeting on June 14, the company said. The proposal requires approval from at least two-thirds of the votes cast.

