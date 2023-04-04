US Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters to return $2.2 billion to investors from sale of LSEG shares

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

April 04, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by Aditya Soni for Reuters ->

Adds details on distribution, background

April 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO said on Tuesday it would return $2.2 billion to shareholders through a cash distribution and a reverse stock split after selling some of its shares in the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L.

Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, said in February it planned to return $2 billion in capital to shareholders and possibly conduct a share stock split after it completes a $2 billion buyback program in the second quarter.

The distribution consists of $4.67 per common share while the reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding common shares on a basis proportional to the cash distribution, the news and information company said in a statement.

Shareholders will vote on the distribution and reverse stock split at the upcoming annual meeting on June 14, the company said. The proposal requires approval from at least two-thirds of the votes cast.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aditya.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.