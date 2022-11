Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO said on Friday it would buy SurePrep LLC, a U.S.-based provider of tax automation software and services, for $500 million in cash.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

