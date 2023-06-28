News & Insights

Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters To Acquire Imagen - Quick Facts

June 28, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Imagen Ltd., a cloud-native media asset management company. Imagen helps sports organizations, businesses and media companies manage their digital content libraries with controlled access through a customizable media management and distribution platform. Imagen also owns Screenocean, a platform that provides production companies and others the ability to license video and photo content from around the world.

Reuters President Paul Bascobert said: "With the addition of Imagen, clients will have the ability to seamlessly add media asset management services to store, manipulate, permission, distribute and monetize all their visual content."

The company said the business will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.