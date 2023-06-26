Thomson Reuters to acquire California-based Casetext for $650 mln

June 26 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI.TO said on Monday it had agreed to acquire Casetext, a California-based company that provides technology for legal professionals, in a $650 million all-cash deal.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, the news and information company said in a release.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

