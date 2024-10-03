News & Insights

Thomson Reuters To Sell FindLaw Business To Internet Brands

October 03, 2024

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI,TRI.TO) said that it agreed to sell its FindLaw business to Internet Brands. Internet Brands is a fully integrated online media and software services company that is a leading operator of digital platforms in high-value vertical categories, including Health and Legal.

Over the last 20 years, FindLaw has established itself as a premier destination for legal assistance and a key marketing platform for law firms.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, pending regulatory approvals.

Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisor to Thomson Reuters.

