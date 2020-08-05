US Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters revenue, operating profit fall in second quarter

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Thomson Reuters Corp reported slightly lower revenue and an 18% fall in operating profit for the second quarter on Wednesday, and reaffirmed its forecast for the rest of 2020.

Adds comparison to estimates and details on segment performance

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N reported slightly lower revenue and an 18% fall in operating profit for the second quarter on Wednesday, and reaffirmed its forecast for the rest of 2020.

The news and information provider, which owns Reuters News, said quarterly revenue dipped 1% to $1.405 billion and operating profit fell to $365 million, from $447 million, when the quarter included some one-time items.

Adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share were ahead of the 38 cents analysts expected, according to Refinitiv, while the sales figure was in line with Wall Street expectations.

Of the company's three largest divisions, Legal Professionals and Corporates showed higher quarterly sales adjusted profit, while the Tax & Accounting Professionals segment saw lower sales and adjusted profit.

The Reuters News division saw organic revenues fall 11%, reflecting the effect of the coronavirus crisis on its events business.

"Given our performance for the second quarter and first half, we have increasing confidence in how our businesses will perform over the remainder of the year," Thomson Reuters Chief Executive Steve Hasker said in a statement.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((nick.zieminski@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646.223.6162;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular