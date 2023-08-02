News & Insights

Thomson Reuters Returns To Q2 Profit; Revenue Up

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI) Wednesday reported net earnings of $894 million or $1.90 per share for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $115 million or $0.24 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings from continuing operations were $889 million or $1.89 per share compared with loss $71 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.84 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased 2% to 1.647 billion from $1.614 billion a year ago.

Looking forward, the company expects full-year revenue to grow in the range of 3.0% - 3.5%, unchanged from the previous outlook.

