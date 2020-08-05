US Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters reports lower 2nd-quarter rev, operating profit

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Thomson Reuters Corp on Wednesday reported slightly lower revenues for the second quarter and an 18% decline in operating profit, and reaffirmed its forecast for the balance of 2020.

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N on Wednesday reported slightly lower revenues for the second quarter and an 18% decline in operating profit, and reaffirmed its forecast for the balance of 2020.

The news and information provider, which owns Reuters News, said quarterly revenue dipped 1% to $1.405 billion and operating profit fell to $365 million, from $447 million, when the quarter included some one-time items.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((nick.zieminski@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646.223.6162;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular