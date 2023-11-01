News & Insights

US Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters reports higher third-quarter sales, higher profit

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 01, 2023 — 06:39 am EDT

Written by Helen Coster for Reuters ->

By Helen Coster

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N on Wednesday reported higher sales and higher operating profit in the third quarter, helped by strong performance at its "Big 3" segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals.

The provider of information and tools for lawyers, accountants and other professionals reported adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share. It was not immediately clear if that compared directly to analyst forecasts for 71 cents.

Total revenue rose 1% in the quarter to $1.59 billion, missing expectations, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Helen Coster Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.