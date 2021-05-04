US Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters reports higher Q1 rev, operating profit

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.NTRI.TO reported higher quarterly revenue and operating profit on Tuesday and said its full-year sales growth will be at the high end of its original estimates.

Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude the gain from the sale of the company's investment in Refinitiv and other adjustments, rose to $0.58 per share, from $0.48 per share in the prior-year period.

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((nick.zieminski@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646.223.6162;))

