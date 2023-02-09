US Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter sales, profit

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

February 09, 2023 — 06:38 am EST

Written by Ken Li and Nick Zieminski for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N on Thursday reported higher sales and operating profit in the fourth quarter, helped by cost cuts and divestitures.

It reported adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. It was not immediately clear if that compared directly to analyst forecasts for 65 cents.

Total revenues rose 3% in the quarter to $1.76 billion, matching expectations, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ken Li and Nick Zieminski in New York Editing by Mark Potter)

((Nick.zieminski@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.