Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter sales, profit

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N on Thursday reported higher sales and operating profit in the fourth quarter, helped by cost cuts and divestitures.

It reported adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. It was not immediately clear if that compared directly to analyst forecasts for 65 cents.

Total revenues rose 3% in the quarter to $1.76 billion, matching expectations, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

