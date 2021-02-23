US Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter revenue

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it would start a two-year program that will change it from a holding company to an operating company.

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N reported higher fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it would start a two-year program that will change it from a holding company to an operating company.

The news and information company said revenues rose 2% to $1.62 billion.

London Stock Exchange set to close Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

Brace for the unexpected after COVID-19, Refinitiv CEO Craig says

Reuters editor-in-chief Adler to retire after decade at the helm

ANALYSIS-Financial industry dealmaking set to heat up

BREAKINGVIEWS-LSE’s big deal makes its fortunes data-dependent

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nick.zieminski@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters