Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter revenue

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N reported higher fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it would start a two-year program that will change it from a holding company to an operating company.

The news and information company said revenues rose 2% to $1.62 billion.

London Stock Exchange set to close Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29

Brace for the unexpected after COVID-19, Refinitiv CEO Craig says

Reuters editor-in-chief Adler to retire after decade at the helm

ANALYSIS-Financial industry dealmaking set to heat up

BREAKINGVIEWS-LSE’s big deal makes its fortunes data-dependent

(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nick.zieminski@reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.