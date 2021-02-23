Thomson Reuters reports higher fourth-quarter revenue
NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N reported higher fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it would start a two-year program that will change it from a holding company to an operating company.
The news and information company said revenues rose 2% to $1.62 billion.
(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Louise Heavens)
