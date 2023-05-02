News & Insights

Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter sales, profit

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

May 02, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Helen Coster and Kenneth Li for Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N on Tuesday reported higher sales and operating profit in the first quarter, helped by divestitures and high customer retention rates.

The news and information company reported adjusted earnings of 82 cents per share. It was not immediately clear if that compared directly to analyst forecasts for 80 cents.

Total revenue rose 4% in the quarter to $1.738 billion, beating expectations, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Helen Coster and Kenneth Li in New York, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((helen.coster@thomsonreuters.com;))

