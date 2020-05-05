Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter sales and operating profit
NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.NTRI.TO on Tuesday reported higher quarterly sales and operating profit but cut is full-year sales outlook, citing unprecedented disruption in the global economy.
The news and information provider, parent of Reuters News, posted a 2% rise in revenue to $1.52 billion and said operating profit rose 6% to $290 million.
(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Jason Neely)
((nick.zieminski@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646.223.6162;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTRI
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship