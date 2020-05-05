US Markets
Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter sales and operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.NTRI.TO on Tuesday reported higher quarterly sales and operating profit but cut is full-year sales outlook, citing unprecedented disruption in the global economy.

The news and information provider, parent of Reuters News, posted a 2% rise in revenue to $1.52 billion and said operating profit rose 6% to $290 million.

