Thomson Reuters reports higher first-quarter revenues and operating profit

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TOTRI.N on Tuesday reported higher revenues and operating profit in the first quarter and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

It reported adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share. It was not immediately clear if that compared directly to analyst forecasts for 62 cents.

Total revenues rose 5.5% in the quarter to $1.67 billion.

TRI

