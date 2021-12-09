Markets
Thomson Reuters Receives Binding Offer For Its Legal Business In Spain - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI.TO, TRI) has received a binding offer from Karnov Group to purchase Editorial Aranzadi SAU, or Thomson Reuters Legal Business Spain. Editorial Aranzadi SAU is expected to be combined with and sold in conjunction with Wolters Kluwer France and Wolters Kluwer Spain. Upon receipt of the offer, Wolters Kluwer and Thomson Reuters have granted Karnov an exclusive period of discussions.

Thomson Reuters noted that it will continue to serve the Spanish market through the company's solutions, including Westlaw International, Practical Law, Contract Express, ONESOURCE, Confirmation and HighQ.

