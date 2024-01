Jan 15 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters TRI.TO on Monday raised its offer to buy Swedish e-invoicing and tax solutions company Pagero PAGERO.ST by 25% to about 8.1 billion Swedish crowns (about $789 million).

($1 = 10.2711 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

