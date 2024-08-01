Thomson Reuters Q2 Earnings Beat Street; Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Thursday reported earnings from continuing operations of $841 million or $1.87 per share for the second quarter, lower than $894 million or $1.89 per share in the same quarter a year ago. However, earnings beat the Street view.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $385 million or $0.85 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also sees annual revenue growth towards the upper end of its previous guidance.

Operating profit declined to $415 million from $825 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.740 billion from $1.647 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.75 billion.

For the full year, Thomson Reuters now expects revenue to grow nearly 7 percent year-on-year, towards the higher end of its previous outlook of 6.5 percent to 7 percent growth.

