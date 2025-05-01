Markets
TRI

Thomson Reuters Q1 Profit Down, But Beats Estimates; Confirms Annual Outlook

May 01, 2025 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) Thursday reported earnings from continuing operations of $425 million or $0.94 per share for the first quarter, lower than $464 million or $1.03 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher finance costs.

The company recorded other finance costs of $10 million for the latest quarter compared with finance income of $22 million in the prior year.

Operating profit was $563 million, up from $557 million a year ago.

Net income decreased to $434 million or $0.96 per share from $481 million or $1.06 per share last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $506 million or $1.12 per share, that beat the average analysts' estimate of $1.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.9 billion from $1.885 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.93 billion.

For the full year, Thomson Reuters continues to expect revenue to grow in the range of 3% - 3.5%. The Street sees revenue growth of 3.59% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.