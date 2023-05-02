Thomson Reuters Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates; Revenue Rises

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) Tuesday reported earnings from continuing operations of $737 million or $1.56 per hare for the first quarter, lower than $1.018 billion or $2.09 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

In the latest quarter, the company had 'other finance costs' of $90 million compared with income of $94 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.82 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues increased 4% to $1.738 billion from $1.674 billion a year ago, helped by growth in organic revenue. The consensus estimate was for $1.74 billion.

Looking forward, the company has lowered its full-year revenue growth outlook to incorporate the pending sale of a majority stake in Elite. Thomson Reuters now sees revenue growth in the range of 3.0% - 3.5% for the full year, compared with 4.5% - 5.0% provided earlier. Analysts see the revenue to grow 4.6% in the year.

Further, the company expects its second-quarter organic revenue growth rate to be at the low end of the full year 5.5% - 6.0% range.

