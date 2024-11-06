News & Insights

Thomson Reuters price target raised to $187 from $182 at Scotiabank

November 06, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Thomson Reuters (TRI) to $187 from $182 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company delivered “another strong quarter,” the analyst tells investors. While margins were pressured, the firm expects margins to start improving in Q4 within the legal and tax and accounting segments. While the stock trades at a premium to peers, the firm sees a path for the stock’s multiple to expand even further due to the potential revenue acceleration from AI.

