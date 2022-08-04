Thomson Reuters posts higher second-quarter profit

US Markets
News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher second-quarter operating profit on Thursday and raised its full year revenue forecast.

The parent company of Reuters News reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had expected 53 cents a share, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

Total revenues rose 5% in the quarter to $1.61 billion, matching Wall Street estimates.

"Leading indicators remain healthy, and we have a resilient, highly recurring business serving growing industries," Chief Executive Steve Hasker said in a statement.

Last month, the company named Paul Bascobert as president of Reuters News, turning to a tech and media veteran to drive growth at the 171-year-old news organization.

Reuters News earns about half of its sales by supplying news to Refinitiv, a data company spun off from Thomson Reuters and now owned by the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith)

