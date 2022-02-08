Thomson Reuters posts higher revenue but operating profit falls

US Markets
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N on Tuesday reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend and sales forecast, but said operating profit was down from a year ago, when it saw a significant gain from an investment sale and other items.

The news and data provider and parent company of Reuters News said fourth-quarter operating profit fell 73% year on year to $257 million. Adjusted earnings per share, which exclude one-time items, fell to 43 cents per share from 54 cents.

