Thomson Reuters posts higher operating profit

Thomson Reuters Corp, parent of the Reuters News agency, swung to a net loss in the third quarter, reflecting its stake in Refinitiv, but its revenue and operating profit rose.

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.NTRI.TO

The company reported a net loss of $44 million, or 9 cents per share, versus a profit of $302 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted earnings came in at 27 cents a share.

