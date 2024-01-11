Thomson Reuters Offers To Acquire Pagero Group

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) Thursday announced a public tender offer to acquire Pagero Group AB, a provider of e-invoicing and indirect tax solutions, for about SEK 6.4 billion, to be paid in cash.

The offer price of SEK 40 per share represents a premium of 11.1 per cent compared to the closing price of SEK 36 on January 10.

The offer is conditioned by acceptance by over 90 per cent of Pagero shareholders. The acceptance period will be roughly between January 12 and February 9.

"The combination of Pagero's e-invoicing compliance capabilities with the indirect tax determination and reporting from Thomson Reuters' ONESOURCE should yield significant benefits for customers, including enhanced compliance capabilities, workflow automation, and global scale through a single trusted vendor. ," Thomson Reuters said in a statement.

