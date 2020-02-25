Thomson Reuters Names Steve Hasker President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI, TRI.TO) announced the appointment of Steve Hasker as president and chief executive officer. Hasker has also been appointed to the Thomson Reuters Board. Mike Eastwood, senior vice president and head of corporate finance, will succeed Stephane Bello as chief financial officer. The management changes will be effective March 15.

Stephane Bello will become vice chairman of Thomson Reuters with responsibility for overseeing its investment in Refinitiv, which is expected to be sold in the second half of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.