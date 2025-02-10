News & Insights

Thomson Reuters Launches $150 Mln Corporate Venture Fund

February 10, 2025

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters (TRI) has introduced its second $150 million Corporate Venture Capital Fund, expanding on the success of its first $100 million fund from 2021. This launch reinforces the company's dedication to innovation and enhancing customer value.

Operating as Thomson Reuters Ventures, Fund 2 will target early-stage tech companies in Legal Tech, Tax & Accounting, Fintech, Risk Fraud & Compliance, and News & Media.

Thomson Reuters Ventures remains committed to investing in innovators shaping the future of professional work, leveraging emerging technologies to deliver solutions that enhance decision-making and streamline workflows.

Thomson Reuters Ventures has completed 23 investments through its first fund, including Materia, an agentic AI company later acquired by Thomson Reuters to strengthen its AI capabilities for tax, audit, and accounting professionals.

Fund 2 will primarily focus on Series A investments while maintaining flexibility for earlier and later-stage opportunities. Thomson Reuters Ventures will uphold a financially disciplined approach, investing in technologies that tackle key professional challenges, including unlocking the potential of .

