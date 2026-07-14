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Thomson Reuters, KKR Form Global Print Business Joint Venture In $500 Mln Deal

July 14, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) said on Tuesday that it has entered into a joint venture with investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) for its Global Print business. As part of the deal, Thomson Reuters will sell a 51% stake in the business to KKR for about $500 million while retaining a 49% interest.

The Global Print business provides legal and tax information through print publications and ProView, its eBook platform, and also offers commercial printing services to book publishers worldwide.

Thomson Reuters will retain intellectual property rights and full editorial control over its content portfolio. The joint venture will hold an exclusive license to distribute the content in print format and through the ProView platform.

President and CEO of Thomson Reuters Steve Hasker commented, "The Global Print business has a long and respected history of serving legal and tax professionals with trusted printed reference materials."

He also said, "It sharpens Thomson Reuters focus on providing innovative fiduciary-grade AI solutions for the legal, tax, audit and compliance industries."

As part of the transaction, Thomson Reuters has agreed to provide certain financial support intended to ensure KKR achieves a minimum return on its equity investment under specified circumstances.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

In pre-market activity, Thomson Reuters shares fell 0.31% from Monday's closing price of $94.29, and KKR shares dropped 0.89% after closing at $96.91 on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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