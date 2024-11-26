Thomson Reuters initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of Thomson Reuters (TRI) with an Equal Weight rating and $165 price target The company is well positioned to benefit from the modernization of legal and accounting workflows, but the boost from its new generative artificial intelligence offerings may take longer than the market expects, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Thomson has established itself as the market leader in the legal, tax, and accounting industries.

